Ronaldinho could sensationally come out of retirement to play under Maradona at Gimnasia

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho could reportedly come out of retirement to play under fellow footballing great Diego Maradona at Gimnasia.

This would be a quite stunning comeback for Ronaldinho, who retired from playing back in 2015 and who is currently under house arrest in Paraguay following a spell in prison.

According to Marca, both Ronaldinho and Maradona are interested in this possible move, which would be a huge shock to the footballing world.

The pair are footballing icons, even if Maradona hasn’t made as much of an impact in management as he did during his playing days.

Still, the Argentine would surely benefit from having a talent like Ronaldinho on his books, with the 40-year-old one of the great flair players of recent times and unlikely to have lost his skill, even if he’s no longer likely to be fit enough to play at the highest level.

It would be intriguing to see how the veteran playmaker could get on with Gimnasia right now, and if working with one of the game’s all-time greats could inspire him to another memorable spell to see out his playing career.