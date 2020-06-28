Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to questions over a potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer did not exactly rule out a move for the England international, but seemed cautious about what Man Utd could do in the transfer market this summer due to the likely economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as that, the report quotes the Norwegian tactician as admitting that whether or not they qualify for the Champions League could also be a decisive factor in what they can do in terms of signings.

“Ha ha. I’m good at math, but I can’t answer that question, Jan Aage. There are many good footballers on many teams,” Solskjaer told Jan Aage Fjortoft, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I think it’ll be a calm transfer window or a sightly different kind of window. I think a lot of clubs will have to be careful not to spend too much money. You might still not know how much you’ve lost financially during this pandemic and what’s gone on lately.

“We’re quite relaxed. I am very happy with the squad I have. I think it looks better and better. And then there is something in front of us screaming that it’s sensible – both from a sporting and a financial perspective. So I know we’re going to try but you can’t make any promises.

“I don’t know what messages Jurgen [Klopp] has been given [from the Liverpool owners] but we’ve had a good dialogue the entire time and we’ve had a plan for it since I signed in March [last year].

“And then the three months of lockdown and for how long we’ll have to play in front of empty stands, if we’ll play in the Champions League next season, there are many things like that, which will be factors and decisive in terms of what we can do when the season is over.”

United fans would surely love to see Sancho at Old Trafford after his exciting form in the Bundesliga, as he looks like being one of the finest footballers in the world for many years to come.

The 20-year-old is also exactly what Solskjaer needs in his squad right now, looking a huge upgrade on the club’s current attacking midfielders like Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James.