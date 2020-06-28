Arsenal face Sheff Utd in the FA Cup at 13:00GMT – If you want to watch the game here’s all you need to know:

How to Watch Sheffield Utd v Arsenal Live Streaming

What Time does Sheffield Utd v Arsenal kickoff?

The match kicks off at 13:00 on Sunday 28th June 2020.

Where is Sheff Utd v Arsenal being played?

The match is being played at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England.

After what seems like an eternity FA Cup action returns on Sunday with an all Premier League last eight.

First up it’s Sheffield United verses Arsenal in a repeat of the 2003 semifinal famous for that David Seaman save.

The Gunners went on to win the FA Cup that season and they’re 9/1 to win it again under Arteta. Although they’ll have to improve drastically if they’re to trouble the likes of Chelsea, Man United and Manchester City who are all in much better form post lockdown.

Desperate for a win Sheffield United have failed to score in the three games they’ve played since the resumption of the Premier League and have lost their last two games 3-0. Arsenal are 28/1 to win by the same scoreline on Sunday.

Arsenal ended back to back defeats with a routine 2-0 victory over Southampton on Thursday. Youngsters Nketiah and Willock were both on the scoresheet in what was a much improved Arsenal display, but there’s still room for improvement.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone five games without a goal, so I think it’s fair to say he’s due one. The Arsenal captain is 7/2 to open the scoring.

Billy Sharp scored the decisive goal on Sheffield United’s extra time win over Reading in the last round and he’s 23/10 to score anytime.

The Blades beat Arsenal earlier in the season at Bramall Lane 1-0 and they’re 17/4 to win to nil on Sunday.

With Europa League football the main priority for both sides it’ll be interesting to see what sort of lineups their respective managers decide to field. Both Chris Wilder and Mikel Arteta have rotated their squads in previous rounds, but we’re now into the business end of the tournament and a trip to Wembley awaits the winner.

Of course there’ll be no replay should the game end all square after 90 minutes – the draw is 23/10 – instead it’ll be extra time and potentially penalties. Either team to win in extra time is 5/1 and 6/1 for either team to win on penalties.

Sheffield United are 23/10 to progress through to the next round in 90 minutes with Arsenal 7/5 to secure their first win over the Blades this season.

