Video: Solskjaer sends worrying message over Manchester United transfers and finances

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up about the club’s financial status and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the club.

The Norwegian boss spoke out suggesting that the club need to ‘wait and see’ how things pan out to understand the effect of the coronavirus on the club and to know the exact financial situation they are in at the moment.

As seen in the video below, Solskjaer suggested that he doesn’t know how much of a transfer budget United will have this summer because the club need to evaluate their financial status and, despite being financially strong, the Red Devils manager suggested that the club have also been ‘hit more than anyone else’.

? "We are a financially strong club but we are also being hit more than anyone else" Ole on Manchester United's transfer spending this summer pic.twitter.com/I5GRetMNDy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 27, 2020

However, the Man United boss remained hopeful that the club can win a title this season in the form of the FA Cup or Europa League which they are still in the running for and it remains to be seen if they can go on to win any silverware this season.

MUFC supporters may be worried by Solskjaer’s words, however, on the club being hit harder than others in these uncertain times.

“Bruno Fernandes told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Football Manager he always signed me. I was like, ‘You had me on a poster? And, seriously, you sign me for FM?’ I mean, how weird is that?” – Who said this? Click here to read more.