These Arsenal fans make David Luiz plea after drawing Man City in the FA Cup

The FA cup could give Arsenal a chance to salvage some glory from a thoroughly disappointing season, but they were always going to face a tough draw in the semi-final.

You could argue that being drawn against Man City is probably the worst thing that could’ve happened, with the memories of the David Luiz nightmare still being fresh in the memory.

There’s no doubt that Mikel Arteta’s team will need to put on the performance of the season to win this one, and it looks like the fans are desperate for David Luiz to be left out of this one:

It might be harsh on the Brazilian but we see things repeat themselves in football so often – players often score against the same team over and over – and that means defenders will have nightmares against the same players over and over.

It would be poetic if he somehow came up with the goal that won the game for Arsenal, but we all know he’s more likely to cost them the game with an awful mistake.

