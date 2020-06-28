Video: Alaves goalkeeper’s shorts split as he dives to save a Diego Costa penalty

Plenty of us will have worried about a kit being a bit too tight at Sunday league level, but you would expect a professional team to get the sizes spot on for their player.

Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco had a nightmare last night when facing a penalty from Diego Costa – he gets sent the wrong way and his shorts give out on him halfway through the dive:

It doesn’t even look like he puts everything into the dive – it’s a fairly regulation effort – so hopefully the kit man finds him a pair with a bit more give for the next game.