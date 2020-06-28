Video: Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses link up to seal a dramatic late turnaround for Inter Milan

It’s likely that Alexis Sanchez and Victor Moses won’t have a future at Man United and Chelsea respectively, but they’ve shown tonight that they do still have quality at the top level.

Inter’s title hopes were fading fast as they headed into the last five minutes 1-0 down against Parma, only for two late goals to completely turn it on it’s head.

The winner saw the two Premier League loanees link up to excellent effect, and Bastoni simply couldn’t miss at the back post:

Bastoni completes a dramatic turnaround for Inter! ?? A pair of headed goals and a red card for Parma and this game has been turned upside down in the final minutes ? pic.twitter.com/5MQeWYIemA — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 28, 2020

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

A cross that loops back in towards goal can be so dangerous if done properly, and Moses showed how valuable it can be to have a wide player who can use both feet.