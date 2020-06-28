Video: Former Arsenal favourite Santi Cazorla shows some magic with a classy assist for Villarreal

It still feels like Santi Cazorla had many years left in him at Arsenal, but injury nearly ruined him and he had little choice but to leave.

He’s enjoying an unexpected resurgence at Villarreal, and he showed his class with this assist this afternoon.

One of the reasons that he was loved at The Emirates was his cheekiness and willingness to take risks, and that’s shown with this cheeky cushioned pass to tee up Gerard Moreno.

Sensational goal to double Villarreal's lead! ? The cushioned touch for the assist from Cazorla ? Moreno's emphatic volley to finish ? pic.twitter.com/gEpLdDVNCC — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 28, 2020

The Arsenal fans must be delighted to see him doing so well, but you also have to think he might be a better choice in the Arsenal midfield than a few of the current players.