Video: Former Arsenal flop Gervinho leaves an Inter defender looking foolish before scoring a great goal

For whatever reason Gervinho just didn’t work out at Arsenal, but he’s shown enough in Serie A with Roma and Parma to demonstrate that he was a quality player all along.

He opened the scoring for Parma against Inter Milan tonight, and it features a glorious moment where he fools the Inter Milan defender into sliding way off the pitch as he fell for the dummy:

He was just wide a couple of minutes before this, but there was no mistake from Gervinho with this one! ? That great finish gave Parma a 1-0 lead, and they still hold it at HT ? pic.twitter.com/AYtOpN9Gq3 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 28, 2020

He’s having an impressive time at Parma after a move to China didn’t really work out, and this goal could also be crucial in the title race as Inter look to overhaul Juventus at the top of the league.