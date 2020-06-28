Menu

Video: Former Arsenal flop Gervinho leaves an Inter defender looking foolish before scoring a great goal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

For whatever reason Gervinho just didn’t work out at Arsenal, but he’s shown enough in Serie A with Roma and Parma to demonstrate that he was a quality player all along.

He opened the scoring for Parma against Inter Milan tonight, and it features a glorious moment where he fools the Inter Milan defender into sliding way off the pitch as he fell for the dummy:

He’s having an impressive time at Parma after a move to China didn’t really work out, and this goal could also be crucial in the title race as Inter look to overhaul Juventus at the top of the league.

READ MORE: Video: Former Arsenal favourite Santi Cazorla shows some magic with a classy assist for Villarreal

More Stories gervinho