Video: Highlights of Pulisic vs Leicester show why he could be a key player for years to come

It’s incredible that Christian Pulisic was sidelined at the start of the season and troubled to find his way into the team, but it shows that some players just need time to settle.

This highlights package has emerged of his best moments from the game today, and it’s truly impressive to watch:

Christian Pulisic v Leicesterpic.twitter.com/1ExLQfA7iB — watke (@watke_) June 28, 2020

Footage courtesy of The Emirates FA Cup

So often we see a wide player who’s first touch always takes them back, or they simply back into their marker and take themselves out of the game.

Pulsic showed on multiple occasions that his touch can beat a man and completely opens up the opposition defence, which created a lot of chances.

Chelsea have struggled since the loss of Eden Hazard on that flank, but he will be a great long term replacement if he keeps playing like that.

Timo Werner has excelled by splitting a defence with his movement and Pulisic’s first touch will open up multiple chances for through balls, so they could be a brilliant combination next season.

