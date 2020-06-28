Video: Karim Benzema tees up Casemiro for the opener with a sensational back heel

Real Madrid would’ve been hoping for an easy victory over Espanyol tonight, considering their opponents were bottom of the league and horrible out of form.

Casemiro has already come close from the half way line when his effort nearly caught the keeper out, but he made the crucial breakthrough just before half time after some outstanding work from Benzema:

Just a casual backheel assist from Benzema, no big deal! ? Casemiro finishes and Madrid lead just before half time ? pic.twitter.com/Vjhtl8ETbe — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 28, 2020

Disgusting from Benzemapic.twitter.com/mZRq1dL2Mo — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) June 28, 2020

The Frenchman is often underrated as a striker as his goal scoring form can be patchy, but his link up play is sensational and this goal is all about his creative back heel.

