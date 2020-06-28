Video: Man United’s Dean Henderson almost scores wonder-goal vs Arsenal for Sheffield

In the 55th minute of today’s FA Cup Quarter-Final between Sheffield United and Arsenal, Dean Henderson almost equalised for the Blades with a magnificent effort from his own box.

Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, fired a drop-kick up the field, it was such a powerful effort that the first bounce came in Arsenal’s box – this then put Emiliano Martinez in a sticky spot.

The Argentina quickly backtracked and leapt into the air, fortunately that single bounce took the ball just over the bar, although Martinez clearly looked as though the Gunners got lucky here.

Take a look at the promising goalkeeper’s insane effort below:

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Juventus are poised to secure another swap transfer as deal with Man City ace edges closer Arsenal silence Nicolas Pepe doubts with post about ace’s impressive stats De Gea or Henderson? Grealish or Pogba? Bargain winger link explained – Man Utd transfer Q&A with Dale O’Donnell of Stretty News

Henderson has been one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers this season, the ace almost marked his breakthrough top-flight campaign with an incredible goal.