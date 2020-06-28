Video: Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos scores a dramatic late winner for Arsenal vs Sheffield United

It’s starting to look like the FA Cup will be Mikel Arteta’s last big chance to paper over the cracks of a rotten season for the club, so this is a potentially huge moment.

Sheffield United equalised late in the game and it looked like we were headed for extra time, only for Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos to go and pull it out the bag:

It’s a great counter attack and it looks like the chance is wasted, only for it to suddenly open up for Ceballos and he calmly slips it under Dean Henderson and into the net.

Arsenal will need two huge performances to win the competition from here, but it would certainly give them something to feel positive about.