Video: Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz takes six players out of the game with a glorious assist for Napoli

While most of the attention in football will go to the goalscorer, there’s nothing better than a superb through ball that takes an entire defence out of the game.

Napoli took an early lead against SPAL today when Dries Mertens stayed cool to slot the ball home, but the goal is all about the wonderful assist from Fabian Ruiz:

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

The Spanish midfielder has been impressive over the past couple of seasons in Italy, and a recent report from Football Espana linked him with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Real have an ageing midfield so replacements will need to arrive soon, and Ruiz could be perfect for them.

He has the ability to float around the midfield, he can control the game and he can also create goals like this, so it would be interesting to see how he fared with Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Zinedine Zidane hints at possible Real Madrid departure