Video: Sloppy Arsenal defending after throw-in sees McGoldrick score for Sheffield United

In the 86th minute of today’s FA Cup Quarter-Final clash between Sheffield United and Arsenal, David McGoldrick equalised for the Blades after the Gunners were caught napping.

A long-throw in into the box dropped dangerously in the six-yard box, Sead Kolasinac’s failed attempt at a clearance actually led to the ball floating into McGoldrick’s path.

The centre-forward made no mistake as he volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Republic of Ireland international’s equaliser below:

David McGoldrick bags for the Blades! ?? Arsenal undone by a long throw-in as the Ireland striker pounces to level it late on…#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/GdK4mTtve3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 28, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Photos: Roberto Firmino’s new hair colour gets these Liverpool fans talking Video: Man United’s Dean Henderson almost scores wonder-goal vs Arsenal for Sheffield Juventus are poised to secure another swap transfer as deal with Man City ace edges closer

Mikel Arteta really needs to steady his side when it comes to defending set-pieces, Arsenal’s lapses in concentration in these situations have proved to be costly over the last couple of years.