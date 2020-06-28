Menu

Video: Sloppy Arsenal defending after throw-in sees McGoldrick score for Sheffield United

In the 86th minute of today’s FA Cup Quarter-Final clash between Sheffield United and Arsenal, David McGoldrick equalised for the Blades after the Gunners were caught napping.

A long-throw in into the box dropped dangerously in the six-yard box, Sead Kolasinac’s failed attempt at a clearance actually led to the ball floating into McGoldrick’s path.

The centre-forward made no mistake as he volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Republic of Ireland international’s equaliser below:

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

Mikel Arteta really needs to steady his side when it comes to defending set-pieces, Arsenal’s lapses in concentration in these situations have proved to be costly over the last couple of years.

