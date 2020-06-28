Video: Specialist Ward-Prowse scores amazing free-kick for the Saints vs Watford

In the 81st minute of today’s Premier League clash between Watford and Southampton, James Ward-Prowse fired the Saints back into a two-goal lead with a magnificent strike.

The 25-year-old stepped up with a dead-ball opportunity on the edge of the box, Ward-Prowse showed his expert free-kick ability by whipping the ball into the top corner.

Watford stopper Ben Foster, one of the better goalkeepers in the league, was left completely rooted to the spot as the ball flew into the back of the net.

Take a look at the superb strike below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+.

This brilliant strike was Ward-Prowse’s fifth in the Premier League this season, perhaps this inspired ability should lead to the midfielder being handed some more caps for England’s senior team.