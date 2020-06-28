Menu

Video: VAR finally goes against Real Madrid as they are denied a blatant penalty vs Espanyol

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Barcelona are already trying to lay the groundwork for blaming losing the La Liga title to Real Madrid on VAR being biased in favour of their rivals.

In truth, both teams have hugely benefited from decisions since the break, but this one tonight is a shocker.

Goalkeepers seem to get protection from referees for no real reason, and you can guarantee this is a penalty all day long if an outfield player brings Benzema down in this manner:

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

In the end it didn’t matter as Benzema dusted himself down to produce a moment of magic to tee up the opener shortly afterwards, but this at least shows they won’t get every decision from the referees.

READ MORE: Video: Karim Benzema tees up Casemiro for the opener with a sensational back heel

More Stories Karim Benzema