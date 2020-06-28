“What a line up”: These Real Madrid fans are delighted with Zidane’s starting XI vs Espanyol

Real Madrid have a chance to go clear at the top of La Liga tonight, and it would be a surprise if they come away with anything other than all three points against bottom side Espanyol.

Barcelona fans face the unusual situation of supporting their city rivals tonight, especially after they slipped up with a 2-2 draw against Celta yesterday.

Real have been brilliant since the break and Zinedine Zidane has shown a willingness to rotate his side, especially in the midfield.

Benzema and Hazard have been exciting to watch and some of their combination play is terrific, so the fans will be excited to see both men start the game tonight:

It’s also interesting to see Isco get a chance to show what he can do, but it looks like the general reaction to the line up is very positive:

What a lineup — marcosense (@Asensioazo) June 28, 2020

Thank you for this xi ? — nancy ? (@iscoballer) June 28, 2020

VAMOOOOS MI MADRID ?? — Saleh Madridista (@SalehMadridista) June 28, 2020

This is ??? — Nazir (@Nazirdanhajiya) June 28, 2020

Zidane always change the lineup and it’s always amazing — Hakim Sidoo (@HakimSidoo) June 28, 2020

Good line up. Let’s get the 3 points , Hala Madrid ?? — Stan??????????? (@Stan195U) June 28, 2020

It’s a strong looking line up and should be enough to comfortably beat Espanyol, but surprises can often happen when the top placed team travel to face the side who’s bottom of the league.

Espanyol won’t have their fans to cheer them on which could’ve made a difference, but it might allow them to play with freedom without the locals getting on their back.