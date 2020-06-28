‘What a team’ – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s lineup for Leicester clash

Frank Lampard has made six changes to the side that started in Chelsea’s shock win against Manchester City ahead of this afternoon’s FA Cup Quarter-Final encounter against Leicester City.

Willy Caballero starts in between the sticks ahead of out of form star Kepa Arrizabalaga, the only player to retain his position in the Blues’ defensive unit is Antonio Rudiger.

There are chances for Reece James, Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri to shine at the back. In midfield there’s just one change with wonderkid Billy Gilmour coming into the starting eleven.

Tammy Abraham is back leading the line for the Blues, whilst the match-winners against City – Willian and Christian Pulisic retain their places in the front three.

Here’s how the Blues are lining up for today’s clash at the King Power Stadium:

Take a look at some Chelsea fans’ reaction to Frank Lampard’s teamsheet below:

REECE JAMES, GILMOUR, PULISIC AND TAMMY WE EATING GOOOOOOOOD — Mod (@CFCMod_) June 28, 2020

What a team!!! Gilmour show lets go — ????? (@TheBeardedRauI) June 28, 2020

WHAT A TEAM — Ben? (@RealBenGill) June 28, 2020

Solid team — Tom (@snookertalk147) June 28, 2020

Decent team, let’s do this — Quad (@EmperorLelouchx) June 28, 2020

Billy and Kante pivot? I’m here for it. Good to see Zouma, James, Tammy & Pulisic starting – a chance for a few of them to prove themselves in a big game. — JMH (@ChelseaCentral_) June 28, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona feel they can entice Pep Guardiola back to Spain if Man City’s European ban stands Video: Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos scores a dramatic late winner for Arsenal vs Sheffield United Video: Sloppy Arsenal defending after throw-in sees McGoldrick score for Sheffield United

Today’s clash will see Lampard face off against a former Chelsea coach in Brendan Rodgers, this should lead to an interesting tactical battle between the two sides.

The Blues faithful will be hoping that Lampard’s game-plan comes out on top, boosting the club legend’s chances of winning silverware in an already impressive debut season as manager.