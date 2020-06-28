Worrying news for Quique Setien as Barcelona legend admits he and his coaching staff are preparing to take over

It’s becoming clear that Barcelona will have to go through a major overhaul in the next few years, so their next choice of coach is critical.

They’ve moved so far away from their identity and just have a general group of veterans who aren’t all suited to the same style, and it’s possible they might have a few barren years.

What they need is someone who gets the club, truly understands their DNA and also has a lot of credit in the bank with the fans, so one of their greatest ever players might be a good place to start.

Club legend Xavi currently manages in the middle east with Al Sadd, and a report from Sport has suggested he’s starting to prepare to take over at his former club.

The claim that he knows he will eventually take over at the Nou Camp, and he also admits that he and his current technical staff are preparing to take over at Barca, so Quique Setien must know that his time is nearly up.

Usually his lack of experience as a manger at the top level would be a concern, but Barca have shown time and time again that they will take a chance on someone who has the club in their heart, and Xavi could be the perfect choice.