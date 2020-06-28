Zinedine Zidane hints at possible Real Madrid departure

Obviously Zinedine Zidane won’t be Real Madrid manager forever, but there are some signs that he won’t be in charge for much longer.

The squad will need to go through a huge overhaul at some point soon, so they need to have a manager who’s in it for the long haul.

ESPN recently reported on some of his comments from a press conference, and they don’t sound like a man who will be there for much longer:

“I’m an unusual coach, anything could happen. I’m not planning anything. It’s the day-to-day that excites me. For how long, I don’t know.”

“In my head I’ve always been a player. I played for 18 or 19 years, and after that when people asked me if I’d be a coach, I said no. Then I decided to become one. This really wears you out. It won’t be 20 years, that’s for sure.”

The current situation with the squad is an interesting one with players like Luka Modric, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema all getting towards the end of their career, so replacements will need to be found.

If Zidane does leave soon, then some fans might suggest that he’s walking out because he knows the team is on it’s last legs, but he’s actually done a lot to set them up for long term success.

They’ve signed talented youngsters like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Jesus Vallejo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Renier Jesus and Martin Odegaard is also starting to shine, so the building blocks are there.

In many ways it would make sense if he only stays for one more season – he can get one final season out of the veterans before letting a new coach who can develop youngsters take over – and it sounds like he might be happy with that too.