Andrea Pirlo will re-join Juventus as their U23 coach

He’s long been admired for his sense of style and gravitas, however, it seems like Andrea Pirlo is ready to swap sartorial elegance for a tracksuit once again.

According to Sky Sports Italia journalist, Gianluca di Marzio, via his personal website (www.gianlucadimarzio.com), Pirlo is heading back to Juventus to take charge of the club’s U23 side.

The bianconeri’s second squad, winners of Serie C’s Coppa Italia, will also have Roberto Baronio as Pirlo’s assistant.

It’s been almost two years since the Italian received his licence (on 27 September 2018) and he’s been waiting ever since for the right opportunity to come along, per www.gianlucadimarzio.com.

Now that the U23 job has dropped into has lap, it will be interesting to see how well he copes with the pressure of being successful even at a level that’s rarely seen on television.

A player who enjoyed a stellar career, it seems obvious that Juve hope that Pirlo will sprinkle some magic dust over the club’s youngsters.