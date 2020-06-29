Arjen Robben is back in football, having been persuaded by Groningen to come out of retirement.

The 36-year-old is a modern great, having enjoyed a superb career with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and the Dutch national team.

It’s great to see the tricky winger back in the game, and BBC Sport explain how Groningen managed to persuade him to carry on playing on the second attempt.

Having initially failed to convince Robben not to retire last year, BBC Sport claim the Eredivisie outfit showed the player footage of Michael Jordan’s Last Dance documentary to inspire him.

The former Netherlands international started his career at Groningen before later really catching the eye at PSV, and it will be interesting to see him playing in the Eredivisie once again after so long.

Robben was a joy to watch at his peak, so often scoring near-identical goals by cutting in from the right flank onto his favourite left foot.

Despite repeating this trick over and over again, defenders never quite managed to work out a way of stopping it, as this video below perfectly illustrates…

Here's Arjen Robben scoring the same goal over and over again. Same trick, no stopping it.pic.twitter.com/Z5yjekJaPB — Mark Brus (@mbrus88) July 4, 2019

“I’m here to help the club,” Robben said of his return, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“You do that by showing the right attitude. I don’t have anything to lose and I’m going into the challenge with a positive attitude and to try and make the best of it.

“I haven’t set any goals, it could be over in a month or it could last two years.”

