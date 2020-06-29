Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has brutally mocked Arsenal defensive duo David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Mainly focusing on Luiz, and saying the former Chelsea man is now past his best and should be playing in midfield with runners around him, Agbonlahor described the duo as “useless” in an interview with The Conv3rsation below…

“Arsenal are lucky there are no fans in the stadium because I have no idea how he has earned a new deal. It’s hard to believe they’ve gone from Adams & Keown to him and Mustafi.” Gabby Agbonlahor tells @MirrorDarren he is surprised at an extended contract for David Luiz. pic.twitter.com/jd9dkF8vvz — @TheConv3rsation (@theconv3rsation) June 28, 2020

This will be painful viewing for Arsenal fans, but most will probably agree with Agbonlahor’s assessment, with the former Villa man highlighting how far backwards the club have gone from the days when they had legends like Tony Adams and Martin Keown in defence.

Luiz was notably poor in Arsenal’s recent 3-0 defeat at Manchester City, making a mistake for Raheem Sterling’s goal and later conceding a penalty and getting a red card.

The Brazilian was once a top performer for Chelsea, but it seems clear he came to Arsenal too late and the Gunners need to be aiming higher in the transfer market.