A number of top European clubs are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Arsenal wonderkid Folarin Balogun.

According to The Athletic, the 18-year-old has failed to agree a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and is now looking to leave the club, with some unnamed leading clubs from around Europe said to be on alert.

This is a real blow for Arsenal, who could do with continuing to promote players from their academy after some success in that department in recent times.

Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah have really shone for the club after coming through their youth system, and Arsenal lack the kind of resources to chase big-name signings in the transfer market too often.

Balogun looks a big talent and could have done a job for Arsenal at some point in the future, but it now looks like he’s on his way out of the north London side.

This could mean AFC once again have to witness one of their youngsters having a great career elsewhere, with Serge Gnabry a particularly painful recent example.

The German winger never got many first-team opportunities at Arsenal and even flopped on loan at West Brom but is now a star player for Bayern Munich.