Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has posted an amusing Instagram story in which he teases his son for looking like his Gunners team-mate David Luiz.

The video, as seen in the tweet below, shows Aubameyang’s son wearing a Brazil t-shirt while the Gabonese striker can be heard laughing loudly and teasing his son for looking like Luiz.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Instagram story, teasing his son for looking like David Luiz. ?? [IG story: aubameyang97] #afc pic.twitter.com/kpIyVd0SCz — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 29, 2020

Arsenal are currently sitting in 9th place in the Premier League table with seven games left to play and Gunners captain Aubameyang and his team-mates will look to finish off the season strongly in the coming months.

Luiz hasn’t exactly been in fine form for Arsenal lately, and many fans might well be happy for Aubameyang’s son to have a go in defence instead!