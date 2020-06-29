Video: Lionel Messi spotted BLANKING under-pressure Barcelona manager Quique Setien

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been spotted blanking his manager Quique Setien as tensions rise at the club.
Watch the video below as Messi did not look happy during a drinks break as Barcelona dropped yet more points against Celta Vigo to leave Real Madrid in control of this season’s La Liga title race…
— ? FCBW Media (@FCBW_Med1a) June 28, 2020
Setien has not done the best of jobs since replacing Ernesto Valverde at Barca, and Messi didn’t seem to be paying a huge amount of attention to what his manager was saying during the brief interval.
Barcelona fans won’t be happy with this state of affairs as their club truly looks in a bad state these days after a series of poor decisions, particularly in the transfer market.