Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been warned that new signing Hakim Ziyech can be a ‘nightmare’ to deal with, according to his Ajax coach, as per a report in the Metro.

The Blues announced the signing of Ziyech in February as the Stamford Bridge outfit swooped quickly to sign the Ajax playmaker for £33.3m earlier this year, according to the Metro report.

However, now, the Moroccan winger’s former coach at Ajax, Erik Ten Hag, has warned Blues boss Frank Lampard about his difficulties in managing the player.

Speaking about managing Ziyech, Ten Hag said: “Sometimes he is a trainer’s nightmare, but you have to give him space,

“Hakim is “what you see is what you get”. You see what his emotions are doing to him today.

“It is an emotional day for Hakim, but I hope he looks back on it in a good way.

“He comes in as a big man at Chelsea, a top club in Europe. That is the example for the younger players here.

“First become the best here, win titles and then take the step.

“He is a character, headstrong. But that also makes him brilliant. He sees things that others don’t see,” he added.

While it’s certain that Ziyech will add immense quality to the Chelsea attack with his playmaking and goalscoring abilities and his gifted left foot, Ten Hag has now revealed a bit about the 27-year-old’s temperament which Lampard will have to deal with come next season.

Nevertheless, the Blues have signed a quality player in Ziyech and only time will tell as to how the player fits in at Stamford Bridge.