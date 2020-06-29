Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The young Frenchman has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, forming part of this hugely impressive Leipzig side that has also contained recent Chelsea signing Timo Werner.

Upamecano may now be being lined up to join Werner at Stamford Bridge as Don Balon list Chelsea as being among the 21-year-old’s many admirers.

This could be a fine signing for the Blues as they could do with improving their defensive options, with question-marks over players like Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori this season.

Don Balon also mention the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United as being in for Upamecano, with the report stating he’d likely cost around £55million.

It would be huge for Chelsea to beat their rivals to this quality signing and help them continue building an exciting young squad.

The west London giants have still not really replaced club legend John Terry, and in Upamecano they’d be signing a real defensive leader who could be a key player for them for many years to come.

“Bruno Fernandes told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Football Manager he always signed me. I was like, ‘You had me on a poster? And, seriously, you sign me for FM?’ I mean, how weird is that?” – Who said this? Click here to read more.