(Photo) Chelsea new kit pictures on show at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have unofficially released images of their new home kit with big pictures going up around Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are yet to make an official announcement about their 2020/21 home shirt, but it’s clearly this design below as they put pictures up, perhaps ahead of an imminent announcement…

CFC fans will surely like this clean-looking design, even if the ‘3’ logo is a bit big on the middle of the shirt.

It’s a bit of a change by Nike, however, after rather more experimental, 90s-inspired home kits for the last two years in a row.

