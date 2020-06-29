With all eyes on Chelsea and whether they can acquire Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz after already securing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the Blues have begun to look for ways to fund any move for the German international.

Havertz has been sensational in the Bundesliga this season and if he were to partner Werner at both club and international level, there’s every reason to expect a fruitful partnership between the two strikers.

However, it’s believed he won’t come cheap with the Daily Mail suggesting that he is rated at around the £75m mark.

Though that fee may not be beyond Roman Abramovich in any event, the sale of Tiemoue Bakayoko is expected to swell the coffers and make any approach to Leverkusen that much smoother.

The Daily Express say that an offer in the region of €20m (£18m) would be enough for Frank Lampard to do business, and should any deal occur, it would, potentially, see Chelsea a quarter of the way there in terms of being able to fund their dream signing.