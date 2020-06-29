It’s already panning out to be a busy summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard already securing the services of Ajax’ Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

Now, according to Don Balon, Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen on signing a defender to bolster his defence this summer and the Leipzig defender is on their radar, as per the report.

The Blues will be up against Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for Upamecano with the French defender likely to cost around £55m, according to the Don Balon report.

Meanwhile, according to the Sun, Chelsea could also snap up West Ham United ace Declan Rice who Lampard wants to deploy in central defence.

Rice has primarily been used as a midfielder by West Ham but the report suggests that he is open to playing at centre-back where he has been fielded for the Hammers against Wolves recently.

The Sun reckon that Rice will cost around £45m with Chelsea keenly interested in signing him.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen ace Kai Havertz, with football.london suggesting that the midfielder’s price has dropped to £70m because Leverkusen have failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea could now make their move for Havertz with the club heavily linked with a move for the Germany international, according to HLN and other sources.