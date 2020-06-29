Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has all but confirmed that young midfielder Angel Gomes looks set to leave the club imminently.

The 19-year-old has long looked an exciting prospect after coming through United’s academy, but it seems he’s decided not to sign a new contract.

Speaking at his press conference today, Solskjaer said it didn’t look like Gomes would be signing a new contract, which, Simon Peach claims, clears him to leave Old Trafford on Tuesday…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it "doesn't look like" Angel Gomes will be staying at #MUFC. The 19-year-old academy graduate’s contract expires on Tuesday — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 29, 2020

Gomes’ future has been up in the air for some time due to his contract situation, and this has led to links with a possible move to Chelsea.

The Telegraph have claimed that the Blues have been interested in the teenager, so Solskjaer’s words this morning will no doubt be of interest to Frank Lampard and co. over at Stamford Bridge.

Gomes could be a useful signing for Chelsea, who have shown they’re ready to give opportunities to young players since Lampard took over as manager last year.