Arsenal & Chelsea handed HUGE Philippe Coutinho transfer boost

Arsenal and Chelsea look to have been handed a huge transfer boost regarding Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international has struggled since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 and has been linked several times with a return to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside understands Arsenal are open to signing Coutinho, but only if the terms are correct, with the Gunners thought to be concerned about his asking price and wages, whilst preferring to take him on loan if possible.

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Coutinho despite also signing Hakim Ziyech and targeting Kai Havertz this summer, and it may be that the former Liverpool man is now available for a more reasonable price.

Reports in Spain claim Barca have slashed their asking price for the 28-year-old to around £63million, which is roughly half what they paid LFC for him in 2018.

That might still look a risky amount to pay for a player so badly out of form, but there’s no doubt that on his day Coutinho is a world class talent.

If the South American playmaker can get back to his best, he’d be a bargain for that price, and Arsenal and Chelsea would surely hugely benefit.

Mikel Arteta needs a replacement for the struggling Mesut Ozil, who was left out of the matchday squad to take on Sheffield United yesterday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are yet to really replace Eden Hazard, and an in-form Coutinho could be ideal to help the Blues fill that void.