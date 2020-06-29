It’s certainly one of the stranger deals to be done, but Barcelona and Juventus have shaken hands on moves for Arthur Melo to the bianconeri and Miralem Pjanic to the blaugranes.

On the face of it, one might expect Juve supporters to be the happier of the two, given that the outgoing Bosnian is six years the Brazilian’s senior.

According to the official Barcelona website, Juventus paid 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables for Arthur, whilst Pjanic cost the Catalans 60m euros plus 5m in variables.

Although it’s unfair to judge before Pjanic has even pulled on the Barca shirt, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find supporters scratching their heads as to why the club have signed a player who is already 30 years of age.

Perhaps his experience and professionalism have come into play for Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board.

They were unhappy with Arthur’s partying ways, including when Neymar stopped by in Barcelona last September, per MARCA, as well as the fact that he hasn’t really hit the heights that his early form at Gremio suggested.

Time will tell who gets the better end of the deal.