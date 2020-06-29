Manchester United are reportedly willing to make a firm offer for Valencia winger Ferran Torres ahead of the next transfer window.

Spanish outlet Fichajes link the Red Devils as one of Torres’ main admirers, suggesting they could be set to step up efforts to bring the highly-rated 20-year-old to Old Trafford.

It is not yet clear how much Torres is likely to cost, but it may be that Man Utd are exploring alternatives to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Stretty News have reported on United looking at Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga as a cheap alternative to Sancho, and so it makes sense that Torres could be another option in their sights.

The Spain Under-21 international won’t necessarily come that cheap either, but the recent Sancho talk has perhaps been dampened a little for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, MUFC boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been quoted by the Manchester Evening News as stressing that he can’t make too many predictions about the upcoming transfer window due to the likely financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bruno Fernandes told me that, as a kid, he had a poster of me. He said that when he played Football Manager he always signed me. I was like, ‘You had me on a poster? And, seriously, you sign me for FM?’ I mean, how weird is that?” – Who said this? Click here to read more.

On top of that, Dortmund’s head of the licensed player division Sebastian Kehl has been quoted by Sport Buzzer as stating the club expect the England international to stay.

Torres is another hugely talented young winger who would surely make a fine alternative for United, so fans will no doubt hope to see some progress on strengthening this problem area in Solskjaer’s squad.