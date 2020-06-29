It’s a bold claim for sure, with one former Liverpool legend believing that Kylian Mbappe would still have to prove his worth as a striker in order to stake a claim for a start in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Bruce Grobbelaar was the goalkeeper for some of the Reds’ glory years in the early 80s, but his assertion that the Frenchman wouldn’t stroll into Liverpool’s front three might be met with disbelief in some quarters.

After all, Mbappe has already totalled 90 goals in 120 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, has won four Ligue 1 titles and scored 13 times for France, including in the World Cup final which Les Bleus won in 2018.

“Well, if he comes to Anfield he’s going to have to prove his worth up front for sure. And that’s only if and when he comes,” Grobbelaar said in an interview with Stats Perform News and cited by the Daily Star.

“We do not know what the circumstances is (sic). It will be up to Klopp and FSG who will reveal something probably in the new season.

“But whoever comes to Anfield, as you see with [Takumi] Minamino, he’s going to have to improve a hell of a lot more to get into the side.”

Mbappe has the pace of Sadio Mane coupled with Mo Salah’s eye for goal and Roberto Firmino’s deftness of touch.

More Stories / Latest News Man City’s move for Milan Skriniar could spell the end for Etihad legend Deal done – Barcelona sell Arthur to Juventus for €72m and take €60m Pjanic in return ‘Panic in the Manchester United ranks’ – Garth Crooks says Red Devils can’t do without this player

He would walk into most teams, but it’s true that Liverpool possess arguably the most exciting front three in the world at present.

It’s also fair to say that there aren’t too many players that could improve the Reds’ squad at this point in time, but Mbappe is certainly one who can.