Chelsea have reportedly been given something of a transfer boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The Germany international is likely to be an in-demand talent in the weeks and months ahead after some superb form in the Bundesliga that has seen him become regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the game.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with Havertz by HLN and others, and football.london now claim that his asking price will likely have dropped to around £70million because of Leverkusen’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

If accurate, this is hugely encouraging for the Blues, who have already invested a lot in the big-name signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech ahead of next season.

Frank Lampard will no doubt feel he could still do with more additions to this inconsistent young side, and Havertz would be a perfect long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, whose absence has been felt since he left for Real Madrid last summer while Chelsea were under a transfer ban.

Ziyech is also a similar player, but with CFC’s ageing duo Willian and Pedro coming towards the ends of their contracts, another signing in attack would be useful.

It will be interesting to see if Havertz’s asking price really does drop to £70m, as that really could look like an absolute bargain in the near future.

