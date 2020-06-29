Although the jury seemed out when Odion Ighalo signed for Manchester United, the striker quickly won over the doubters thanks to his eye for goal and his propensity for hard work.

No airs and graces, the centre-forward just got on with the business of putting the ball in the back of the net and making himself a nightmare to play against for defenders.

He was on the scoresheet again at the weekend, this time against Norwich, and with that goal he equalled a record that not even the likes of Wayne Rooney or Marcus Rashford could manage.

Back in 1925, James Hanson scored on each of his first four starts for the club according to the Daily Star.

The 31-year-old has managed to achieve the same feat thanks to his goals against Club Brugge, Derby County, LASK and the Canaries.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester City set to hijack Man United’s bid for £80m summer target Palace can only blame themselves as Mee heads Burnley into eighth Derby County’s Andre Wisdom in hospital after being stabbed and robbed on Merseyside

It’s no wonder that the Red Devils appeared to lobby Ighalo’s parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, so hard to allow him to stay for the rest of the season.

He’s been a revelation.