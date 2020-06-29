As the 2019/20 Premier League campaign begins to draw to a close, Jose Mourinho needs to be in the market for players to improve Tottenham Hotspur and make them challengers for the top trophies again.

Whether or not any new signings will be good enough to keep Harry Kane in situ will be seen in due course, though the Portuguese is already looking to raid one of his old clubs and get some of his business done early.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez is being targeted by his former manager, who’d like a reunion with the Spaniard in North London.

Football Espana suggest that Los Blancos will be looking for in the region of €25m for Vazquez, who has become nothing more than a squad player this season under Zinedine Zidane.

If Spurs can get the price down slightly, with €17m being mentioned by Football Espana, then they would be willing to do business at that price.

The winger doesn’t have long left on his current Real contract, so it’s entirely possible that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit will attempt to strike a deal for the player, saving on wages in the process – which could be crucial for the club post-coronavirus.