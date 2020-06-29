Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce announced the signing of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne last night.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t being serious, but playfully approached the Belgian maestro during his post-match interview after City beat Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Bruce is clearly a huge admirer of De Bruyne’s talents, with the 29-year-old putting in a typically superb display in City’s win at St James’ Park.

Maybe if Newcastle eventually get the takeover they’re hoping for, they could afford a talent like De Bruyne, but for now they can keep dreaming.