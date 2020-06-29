Liverpool are eyeing new signings ahead of next season and Wolves forward Adama Traore has emerged as a target for Jurgen Klopp, according to a report in Don Balon.

This comes shortly after the Reds became Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge confirming Liverpool as this season’s title winners.

According to the Don Balon report, Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old wide-man who has scored four goals and racked up nine assists for Wolves in 23 appearances so far this season.

Traore would surely be an excellent fit at Anfield with his strength, lightning pace, crossing ability and direct running and the winger would provide much-needed cover for Liverpool’s current front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Don Balon reckon that Jurgen Klopp could make a move for the Wolves winger this summer, however, they report that Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the winger in this summer’s transfer window.

The Spaniard would supposedly cost around €60million, according to the report, and that could be a bargain for a fine player who looks an ideal fit for LFC.

Still, it might be hard for him to turn down Real and Barca, especially as he had a spell with the latter earlier in his career and may be keen to prove himself there if given a second chance.

Madrid, meanwhile, could surely also give him a key role as they need a long-term replacement for the ageing and under-performing Gareth Bale.

