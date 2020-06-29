The latest Liverpool transfer news is here as the Premier League champions look to build on this memorable season.

The Reds were confirmed as title winners last week, ending their thirty-year wait, and will now look to get it right in the transfer market in order to keep on dominating.

First up, they’re being linked with a smart swoop to beat rivals Manchester City to Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The £72million-rated Senegal international is one of the finest players in the world in his position and would be an exciting purchase for most top clubs right now.

Liverpool could do with bolstering their centre-back options as Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, good as they are, have often had their struggles to avoid injuries.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could also consider a cheap alternative to Koulibaly to bolster their defensive options.

According to reports in France, the Merseyside giants are also ready to try signing €30m-rated Marseille centre-back Boubacar Kamara.

The 20-year-old looks a huge prospect and has previously also been linked with Chelsea and Everton.

Finally, Southampton also responded to a LFC fan asking about re-signing Danny Ings.

The striker has shone since leaving Anfield, looking back to his best after injuries, which prompted one supporter to ask about bringing him back.

This, however, was the blunt response from the Saints…