Manchester United are in talks with Inter Milan about the extension of Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez spent this season on loan at Inter and the Serie A giants want to extend his stay in Italy further.

The Chilean forward is not in United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for next season so the obvious route is to extend his loan at Inter for another season.

Now, Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta has spoken out about extending loan deals for Man United’s Sanchez and Victor Moses of Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia about Inter’s plans to extend both players’ loan deals, Marotta said:

“This is a great regulatory anomaly that needs to be resolved because we are still dealing with Chelsea and Manchester United today to try to extend their loans.

“It is not a simple thing. We are also dealing with Bayern Munich over Ivan Perisic,” he added.

It’s certain that Inter value Sanchez more than his parent club Man United, which comes as a surprise given that Sanchez has only scored 1 goal and made 3 assists all season for Inter, which is an abysmal return for a player of his calibre.

It now looks as though the 31-year-old Chilean’s best days are behind him and he is now but a shadow of his former self, however, he has a chance to perform better for Inter next season if the Serie A club reach an agreement with United for the extension of his loan deal.