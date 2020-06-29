The latest Manchester United transfer news is here for you all in one place as we’ve rounded up the latest big stories about players potentially heading to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils look up against it to win a place in next season’s Champions League, so could do with strengthening this summer if they are to catch up with their rivals next season.

One piece of good news on that front is that Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has perhaps strongly hinted that he’s preparing for a move to Man Utd.

According to reports, the 24-year-old has bought a new house in the North West, so may well be expecting everything to fall into place for him to join United after lengthy speculation over an £80million move.

Grealish looks an ideal signing for United’s needs right now, looking a major upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield department.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim MUFC are preparing an offer for Valencia winger Ferran Torres.

The talented 20-year-old is also being tracked by big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but it’s thought that United may be ahead of them at the moment.

Torres could be a cheap alternative to Jadon Sancho for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with Borussia Dortmund seemingly increasingly confident of keeping the England international.

Finally, reliable sources claim United are also looking at Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga as a £30m alternative to Sancho.

The young Ivorian has shone in Serie A since leaving Chelsea as a youngster, and is now thought to be keen on a big move back to the Premier League.

Boga combines pace, skill and intelligence out wide and could be just what Solskjaer needs to boost his team’s top four hopes next term.