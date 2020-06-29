It isn’t just on the pitch where Manchester United face competition from rivals Manchester City it seems.

Once the 2019/20 Premier League campaign is over and the summer transfer window opens for business, it would appear that Pep Guardiola is preparing to steal a march on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by hijacking the Red Devils’ potential move for Jack Grealish.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa want £80m for their captain’s services, and with United long-time admirers of the midfielder, they’ll surely not take too kindly to City muscling in at the 11th hour.

The Daily Telegraph suggest that Guardiola will target Grealish as long as Bayern Munich meet City’s asking price for Leroy Sane, and they also quote Pep as saying that he is “a big fan” of the 24-year-old.

Faced with a choice between both Manchester clubs, it’s hard to know where Grealish might see his immediate and long-term future.

There are cogent arguments for him to end up at either, given that Solskjaer is building a project which may appeal, whilst City are already the complete article.

If the Court of Arbitration for Sport don’t uphold UEFA’s Champions League banning of City, then that could well sway the midfielder in the final reckoning.