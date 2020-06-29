Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino’s son, who is currently in the Tottenham youth set up has signed a new contract with the club.

Pochettino’s 19-year-old son Maurizio who plays as a winger has signed on a new contract with Spurs after featuring for the club’s U18’s and U23’s.

As seen in the Instagram picture below, the 19-year-old Maurizio posted a picture of him signing his new contract along with his father Mauricio Pochettino who was pictured still wearing a Spurs t-shirt.

Pochettino senior was sacked by Spurs earlier last year after a poor start to the season and the club then appointed Jose Mourinho as manager shortly after sacking the Italian boss.

Pochettino’s son Maurizio is yet to feature for the Spurs first team under Mourinho but the winger who is known for his eye for goal, could play for the Tottenham first team in the coming seasons should he make his breakthrough to the senior squad.

For now, however, THFC fans will no doubt be a little misty-eyed at seeing their popular former manager still wearing club gear and posing with his son as he hopefully prepares for a big career in north London.