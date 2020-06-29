As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue challenging in the Premier League and FA Cup, there’s one player that pundit, Garth Crooks, believes they can’t do without.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes has been the spark to light the flame and has given United’s midfield a renewed sense of purpose.

It’s no coincidence that he’s yet to finish on the losing side, but he’ll need to be well looked after over the course of the next few games.

“There was a moment when Bruno Fernandes required treatment against Sheffield United and there was a sudden sense of panic in the Manchester United ranks,” Crooks said on the BBC and cited by the Daily Star.

“The Portugal midfielder has, in a matter of months, become a key component to United’s fortunes and he must remain fit in order for the club to retain any chance of a Champions League spot.

“Also key is his relationship on the park with Paul Pogba. Although it’s early days in the partnership, they remind me of Bryan Robson and Ray Wilkins and the way they used to link up and influence the play.

“If Fernandes and Pogba can have the same influence as Robson and Wilkins then good times are certainly on the horizon at Old Trafford.”

Although it’s obvious that one player doesn’t make a team, it’s difficult to disagree with Crooks’ assertion.

The Portuguese is always available, always wants the responsibility of taking the game to his opponent and is consistently on the front foot.

More Stories / Latest News Video – Aymeric Laporte can’t resist a dig at Man City team-mate after stunning pass Premier League kits for the 2020/21 season revealed Former Premier League star mocks “useless” Arsenal duo

If there’s a forward pass to be played, you get the impression that Fernandes won’t hesitate, and that’s manna from heaven for a manager, particularly one like Solskjaer who could do with a successful end to this season.

With Bruno staying fit, there’s every chance they’ll find themselves in the Champions League places at the end of the campaign.