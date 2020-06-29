Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to use funds from the sale of Neymar to try and launch a transfer bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

It is not entirely clear when or where Neymar will be going, but PSG apparently plan to rebuild their squad with a move for Man Utd’s Pogba if and when that happens, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet also claim Real Madrid are among the France international’s admirers, with the player looking on form again after returning from injury to feature for the Red Devils since the Premier League restarted after the three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba has not always had the happiest of times at Old Trafford, but remains a top class talent on his day, and someone who could undoubtedly strengthen this PSG team.

The Ligue 1 giants have been active in pursuing some of the biggest names in world football in recent years, bringing the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to the Parc des Princes.

Pogba would be another fine signing, with the 27-year-old likely to shine in the French top flight and with a different style of football and calibre of team-mates around him.

