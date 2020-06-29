Video: “Victor, f**cking hell!” – Romelu Lukaku’s furious reaction to Victor Moses error

If there’s one good thing to come out fans being unable to go to football stadiums at the moment, it’s that we get to hear quite how much footballers yell horrible things at each other during games.

We recently heard Manchester United captain Harry Maguire swearing at team-mate Luke Shaw during a game, and now Romelu Lukaku has similarly gone in for his Inter Milan colleague Victor Moses.

Watch the video above as Moses fails to pick Lukaku out with what should be a fairly simple cross into the box, with the Belgian forward yelling “Victor, f**cking hell!” in response.

While we may have expected to hear a bit more in terms of interesting in-game tactical advice, we’ll take the little spats like this all day long!